Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Drops By 56.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Singapore Exchange stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.00.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.8481 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

