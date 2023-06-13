Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Drops By 85.7%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sanlam Trading Up 1.1 %

Sanlam stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 136,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.09. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50.

Sanlam Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. Sanlam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.09%.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other.

