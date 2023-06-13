Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Expands By 329.4%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 329.4% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Saga Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. 22,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,289. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

SGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

