Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Expands By 367.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 367.5% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of SAFRY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 125,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,584. Safran has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29.

Safran Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.2612 dividend. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

