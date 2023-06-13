Short Interest in Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Grows By 1,600.0%

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Resonac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHWDY remained flat at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.58. Resonac has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Resonac Company Profile

Resonac Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

