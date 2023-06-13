Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Decreases By 84.0%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBCRF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PBCRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

