Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Rises By 2,207.1%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 2,207.1% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.27) to GBX 1,200 ($15.02) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Pennon Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 5,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,863. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Stories

