Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Expands By 677.6%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 677.6% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,841,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Up 30.0 %

NICH stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 280,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,921. Nitches has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. Its products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home decor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Las Vegas NV.

