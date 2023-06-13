Short Interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Drops By 79.4%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NAMSW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 16,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,125. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMSW. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $68,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $434,000.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on research and development of transformative therapies for metabolic diseases and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which transports cholesterol from high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

