Short Interest in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Decreases By 42.9%

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCSE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCSE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,683. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

