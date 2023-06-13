Short Interest in Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Drops By 91.9%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Lucero Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.34. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. Lucero Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.74.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. It focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.