Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Expands By 1,950.8%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a growth of 1,950.8% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Lizhi Price Performance

Shares of LIZI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 251,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,864. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Institutional Trading of Lizhi

About Lizhi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lizhi by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lizhi by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lizhi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Further Reading

