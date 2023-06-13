Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Grows By 700.0%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY remained flat at $7.76 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Konecranes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Konecranes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

