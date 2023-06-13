Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Increases By 346.2%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $58.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

