Short Interest in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Rises By 357.1%

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of JGGCW stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 767.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 190,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 168,773 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 803,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.