Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Increases By 1,450.0%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PYZ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.87. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $93.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
