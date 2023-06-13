Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Increases By 1,450.0%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYZ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.87. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $93.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.