Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Grows By 615.4%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 615.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 301,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,991,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 84,415 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

