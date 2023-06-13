Short Interest in Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Grows By 300.0%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Inrad Optics Price Performance

Shares of INRD stock remained flat at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.13 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.02. Inrad Optics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.