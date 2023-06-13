Short Interest in HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Expands By 157.1%

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

HMNKF stock remained flat at $48.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76. HMS Networks AB has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment.

