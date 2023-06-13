Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Grows By 107.7%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the May 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOCL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

