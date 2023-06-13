Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Increases By 600.0%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

GBBK stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.39. 1,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of Global Blockchain Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 158.4% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,911,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $7,956,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 184.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 944,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 612,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

