Short Interest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expands By 271.4%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 54,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 58.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRLN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

