Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Decreases By 66.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,612,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,171,000 after buying an additional 1,212,483 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 500,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 178,822 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $285.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

