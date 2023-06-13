Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Increases By 400.0%

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

