Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Increases By 400.0%

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.