Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Expands By 250.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 152,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $49.54.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
