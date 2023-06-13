Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Expands By 250.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 152,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,682,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 572,629 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,851,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.