Short Interest in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Decreases By 81.8%

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enphys Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NFYS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Enphys Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Get Enphys Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFYS. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphys Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphys Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.