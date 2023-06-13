Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Expands By 306.8%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 306.8% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELTK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 81,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,488. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $58.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

