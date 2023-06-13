Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Rises By 223.0%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 223.0% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,238. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

