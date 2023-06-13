Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Rises By 223.0%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 223.0% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,238. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)
