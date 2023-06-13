Short Interest in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Declines By 85.7%

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTOC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $273,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

