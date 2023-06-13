Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Grows By 104.0%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the May 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of DENKF stock remained flat at $20.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Denka has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

