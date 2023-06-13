Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Rises By 266.7%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

CDAQ remained flat at $10.43 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

