Short Interest in China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Rises By 233.6%

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,573,600 shares, an increase of 233.6% from the May 15th total of 4,368,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,715.7 days.
China Youzan Stock Performance
Shares of CHNVF stock remained flat at C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Youzan has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
China Youzan Company Profile
