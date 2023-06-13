Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Declines By 83.5%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,300 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 2,974,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Up 8.5 %

OTCMKTS CILJF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78.

China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

