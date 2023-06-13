Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Drops By 86.9%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 22,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

