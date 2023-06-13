Short Interest in Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declines By 50.0%

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

CPKF remained flat at $19.21 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

