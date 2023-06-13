Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Grows By 333.3%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
CYJBF remained flat at $54.91 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $59.20.
Cargotec Company Profile

