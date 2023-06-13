Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Declines By 73.9%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPIVF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Monday. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,193. Captiva Verde Wellness has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

