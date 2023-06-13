Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Drops By 98.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 438,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONM. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Assure from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IONM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 34,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,386. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $28,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,753.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,989 shares of company stock valued at $80,976. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

