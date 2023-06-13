Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Drops By 98.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 438,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONM. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Assure from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Assure Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IONM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 34,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,386. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Assure
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
