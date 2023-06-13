Short Interest in 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Decreases By 98.7%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

TFSVF remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Monday. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to companies, and auditing and accounting firms in Nordic Region. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time tracking solutions, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

