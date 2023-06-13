Short Interest in 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Decreases By 98.7%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
TFSVF remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Monday. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile
