Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Scge Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Scge Management L.P. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,407,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 913,000 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 10.3% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $291,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shopify Stock Down 1.0 %

SHOP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,396,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,251,463. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

