Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Up 0.7%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09). 664,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,837,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £48.49 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Shield Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.