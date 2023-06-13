SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 396.6% in May

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 396.6% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 47,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. SGS has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.25.

SGS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.2007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGS Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $933.52.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

