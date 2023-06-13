SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 396.6% in May

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 396.6% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SGS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 47,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. SGS has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.25.
SGS Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.2007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
Further Reading
