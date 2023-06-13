Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,825 ($35.35) to GBX 2,800 ($35.04) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
STRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($41.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.54) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Severn Trent to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,932.50.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $33.77 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
