Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Servotronics

In other news, major shareholder Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate sold 44,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $500,001.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Servotronics news, major shareholder Kenneth D. Trbovich sold 77,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $873,353.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,195 shares in the company, valued at $293,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $500,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Servotronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics Price Performance

Shares of Servotronics stock remained flat at $12.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The conglomerate reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

