Serum (SRM) Price Hits $0.0537

Serum (SRM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $3.45 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

