SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.12. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
