Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIXW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIXW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Semantix stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIXW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 793,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Get Semantix alerts:

Semantix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STIXW remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Semantix has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

About Semantix

Semantix Tecnologia Em Sistema de Informacao SA provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.