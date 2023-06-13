Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGIP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 8,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.