Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 57,625 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

