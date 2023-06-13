Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

